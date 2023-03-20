Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 3.1% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Moderna by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Moderna by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,277,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,313,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,337 shares of company stock worth $94,751,432. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $151.94 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day moving average of $160.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.