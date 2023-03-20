MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of MiNK Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

