MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 357,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,681,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNSO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

