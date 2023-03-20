Meter Governance Price Tops $2.98 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00010598 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $50.80 million and approximately $237,540.02 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,072,632 coins and its circulating supply is 17,036,118 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

