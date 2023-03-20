Metars Genesis Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Metars Genesis has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00005178 BTC on major exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $90.51 million and approximately $167,971.36 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00352613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.34 or 0.25844835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.46769316 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66,351.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

