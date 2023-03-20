MetaMUI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $75.41 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $75.41 million and approximately $96,647.99 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

