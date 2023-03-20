Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

