McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.15. 137,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson has a 52 week low of $298.42 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.41.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in McKesson by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $3,142,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

