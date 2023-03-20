MBL Wealth LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.98. 14,112,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,446,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

