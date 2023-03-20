MBL Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 81,482 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,427.8% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FLOT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756,826 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
