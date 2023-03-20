MBL Wealth LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

General Mills stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 494,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

