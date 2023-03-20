MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of MaxCyte (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($12.92) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:MXCT opened at GBX 360 ($4.39) on Thursday. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($7.92). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 418.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 483.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 14.38.
