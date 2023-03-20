Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $2.71. 64,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,066. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

