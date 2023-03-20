Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of MIGI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. 63,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,061. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

