Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $349.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.66 and its 200 day moving average is $340.52. The stock has a market cap of $333.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.