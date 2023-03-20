Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.36. 513,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,618. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

