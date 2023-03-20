Mark Bachleda Acquires 11,000 Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) insider Mark Bachleda purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Galera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 434,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,662. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

GRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Further Reading

