Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

