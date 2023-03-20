Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,638,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,528 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,583,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 369,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $84.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

