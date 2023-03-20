Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.00 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

