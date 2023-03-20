MAP Protocol Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $88.37 million and $170,679.29 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

