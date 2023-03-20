Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.31 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $33.31 million and approximately $59,736.41 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00032674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00201951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,343.70 or 1.00058320 BTC.

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000989 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $81,124.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

