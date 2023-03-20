Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Boosted by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

LOW stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.79. The stock had a trading volume of 412,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,865. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

