Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £10,250 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 1,250 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.99), for a total transaction of £10,250 ($12,492.38).

Lok’nStore Group Trading Down 2.4 %

LON LOK opened at GBX 810 ($9.87) on Monday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 674 ($8.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,090 ($13.28). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 923.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 912.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £243.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,025.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.