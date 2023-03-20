Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $77.66 million and $800,284.42 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

