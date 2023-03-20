LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Shares of LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LivePerson by 187.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

