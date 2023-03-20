Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,705. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

