Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Position Reduced by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,190,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,550,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.83. 229,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,705. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.