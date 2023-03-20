LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LIQT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.13. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

