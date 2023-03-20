LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of LIQT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.13. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.29.
LiqTech International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.