Linear Price Tops $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $113.05 million and $54.89 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

