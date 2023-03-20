Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Ning in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNNGY traded down $25.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.65. 14,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.27. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $259.00.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.