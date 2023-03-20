LEMONCHAIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $1,116.81 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

