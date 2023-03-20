Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $710,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.65. 397,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,618. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

