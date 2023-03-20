Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $502.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $508.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

