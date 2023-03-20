Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $502.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Insider Activity at Lam Research
In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research
Lam Research Price Performance
NASDAQ LRCX opened at $508.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.17.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lam Research (LRCX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.