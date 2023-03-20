LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

