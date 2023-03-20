LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC opened at $31.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

