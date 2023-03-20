LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $16.20 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 275,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,736,000 after acquiring an additional 580,575 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 465.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

