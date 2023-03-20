LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

