LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,264 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 662,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 34,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

VZ stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

