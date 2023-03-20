LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 6,201 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises about 2.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $161.02 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

