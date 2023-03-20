KonPay (KON) Reaches One Day Volume of $33.27 Million

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One KonPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KonPay has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $123.18 million and approximately $33.27 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

