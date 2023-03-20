Keep Network Market Cap Reaches $170.78 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $170.78 million and $715,174.71 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00359392 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,210.99 or 0.26121846 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

