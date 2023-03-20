JUMPN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1,118.53 Billion (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. JUMPN has a total market cap of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUMPN token can now be bought for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN launched on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

