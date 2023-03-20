Joseph S. Steinberg Purchases 25,893 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 25,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $438,886.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 312,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Vitesse Energy Trading Down 4.3 %
VTS stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 470,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,531. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48.
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitesse Energy (VTS)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.