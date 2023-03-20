Joseph S. Steinberg Purchases 25,893 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 25,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $438,886.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 312,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

VTS stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 470,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,531. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

VTS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.