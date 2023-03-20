John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Up 5.9%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88. 20,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 57,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 6.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
