John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Up 5.9%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88. 20,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 57,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.