John Eales Acquires 1,563 Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Stock

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Rating) insider John Eales acquired 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$14.60 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of A$22,818.24 ($15,212.16).
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
