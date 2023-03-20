JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADTH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on AdTheorent to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut AdTheorent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut AdTheorent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.57.

ADTH opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

