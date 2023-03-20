JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 7.2% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.86. 216,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 945,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,961,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

