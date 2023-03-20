Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and $149,067.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00197914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,796.31 or 0.99938321 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01059419 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $140,166.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.