Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Itron from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.22.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,333. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Itron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Itron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

